Sean Kingston popped up on the scene in 2007 with a huge hit "Beautiful Girls" based on the 1961 hit "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King. "Beautiful Girls" sat at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 3 weeks. We’ve seen Sean Kingston work with many artists over the years including Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj, Flo-Rida, Akon, Dr.Dre and many more. Although better known for his commercial hits, over the years we've seen him grow into another kind of artist. In 2013 he put out such hits as "Hold That" with Yo Gotti and appeared on ‘Wake Up In It’ alongside Mally Mall, Tyga, Pusha T and French Montana.