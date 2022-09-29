He’s a veteran artist with no plans on stopping anytime soon and for this New Music Friday (September 30), Sean Kingston has returned with a new album. The hitmaker recently celebrated his smash single “Beautiful Girls” racking up 1 billion YouTube streams, placing him in a “billionaire club” that only hosts a handful of artists worldwide.

On the heels of that news, Kingston has shared Road to Deliverance, a project that he told us was filled with Reggae-Pop jams.

“The album is basically just me telling my experiences that I’ve been going through,” Kingston revealed during our Zoom interview. “You know, growing up in Jamaica, the culture, and really tapping into a lot of different storylines and stuff like… Just going to a different space where people can relate to a lot of different stuff that’s going on in the world right now.”

Additionally, Kingston also teased another project that will arrive soon. We’ll keep you updated on that (it’s supposed to have some heavy-hitting features!) but for now, stream Road to Deliverance and let us know what you think.

Tracklist