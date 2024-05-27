Sean Kingston's Mother Is Out Of Jail After Shocking Arrest For Fraud

Sean Kingston's family was in for a big shock last week, as he and his mother were both arrested on accusations of fraud and theft. Whereas authorities caught the singer at a concert in California, where he remains awaiting his extradition hearing for Florida, they brought Janice Turner into custody during Thursday's (May 23) raid on his Florida home. According to court records, she faces eight charges including organizing a scheme of defraudation, grand theft, and identity theft. The 61-year-old attended her bail hearing on Friday (May 24) and later provided the $160,000 bail that led to her Sunday afternoon (May 26) release from the Broward County jail, according to TMZ.

Furthermore, police also arrested Sean Kingston that Thursday while he was in Fort Irwin, California for a performance at a military event. It's a little unclear whether he's been in jail this whole time or if he already had his extradition hearing and is just waiting for the next steps. Either way, it looks like they both have a lot of legal issues to deal with for the rest of 2024. It would also add onto their previous history, as Janice Turner already has a 2005 conviction for bank fraud.

Read More: Sean Kingston Updates Fans After Home Raid & His Mother’s Arrest

Sean Kingston's Mother Attends Bail Hearing

Meanwhile, as for the raid on Sean Kingston's Florida home, TMZ reportedly obtained some photos from inside the property (which you can check out with the "Via" link down below) that detail some of what went down. Apparently, the cops got some valuable merchandise and property out of the house, including a massive LED television set valued at $150,000. This could relate to how authorities want the Kingstons to repay for their alleged crimes. The claims are that they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank Of America, $160,000 from a car dealer, $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 for a custom bed.

As such, this totals over $1 million in allegedly stolen goods, services, or fraudulent transactions, which is a pretty steep amount to answer for. This hasn't resulted in much sympathy from the entertainment world, as The Game recently clowned Turner's mugshot. However, there's a chance that this could all turn around for Sean Kingston, so we'll have to see what other updates emerge. Stressing out about prison is one thing, but dealing with your mother's place in it must be another feeling entirely that is now moot.

Read More: Sean Kingston Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

[via]