music news
- MusicSafaree Credits Sean Kingston For Support In Hard Times"I am forever grateful to this man and his family," the reality star said. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicTeyana Taylor Gets Emotional During AfroPunk SetThe singer was overcome with emotion during a recent performance. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureVince Staples Jokes All Men Should Spend A Week In Jail"We all need that," the rapper joked. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicDr. Dre Partners With Jimmy Iovine For Atlanta Learning CenterThe initiative is aimed at helping students find their "superpower."By Alexis Oatman
- PoliticsSukihana Links Up With Dr. Umar Once AgainThis rapper linked up with the educator and activist earlier this summer.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicMeek Mill Credits Jadakiss For "Guiding" Him In His YouthThe Philly rapper says Jadakiss had significant on his youth. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearAshanti Stuns In Green BikiniThe singer seems to be on an endless vacation. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureTrinidad James Claims Gunna "Saved Male Hip-Hop""Please stop saying this summer was boring, " the rapper said. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBeyoncé Gets Key To Santa Clara, Made Honorary MayorQueen Bey has done it all. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearChloe x Halle Unveil Collection With Victoria's SecretThe collection is scheduled to be released on August 29By Alexis Oatman
- MusicYung Miami Orders Fans To "Leave Her Daddy Alone"The Florida-bred rap star says, "keep my daddy out of it." By Alexis Oatman
- MusicJeezy Opens Up About New Memoir And Mental Health"I was depressed, my mental health was off, and I went on the journey, and I’m still on the journey," he says.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicFlavor Flav Says Eminem Is The "Best Rapper" AliveThe rapper was visiting Eminem's mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy Clarifies Comments On Black AmericansThe Nigerian singer is also facing backlash for his comments about Afrobeats.By Alexis Oatman
- SportsDiddy "Proud' Of Athlete's Foot From Going Hard In The GymStaying in shape ain't it easy it seems. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy On Afrobeats: "They Lack Substance"The Nigerian-bred musician has faced major backlash for his comments. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicNicki Minaj And Ice Spice Reach New Billboard MilestoneThey also had a successful collaboration on the "Princess Diana" remix. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicLL Cool J Sends Common Special Gift Box: "It's An Honor"The Chicago rapper joined the rap pioneer for a few stops on his current tour.
By Alexis Oatman
- MusicRomeo Miller Shares The Joy Of Fatherhood"Being a dad is the greatest adventure of my life," he wrote in a Instagram post.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicJermaine Dupri Addresses Tweet About Hip Hop 50 Events In ATLThe legendary producer wishes Atlanta got more shine during Hip Hop 50 celebrations. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicLL Cool J Says Older Rappers Wanting To Retire Are "Insecure"The rap pioneer thinks that it's based in "insecurity." By Alexis Oatman
- MusicRod Wave Calls Out Blogs, Says Being Famous Is "Lame"There are a few complaints the rapper and singer has about his fame. By Alexis Oatman