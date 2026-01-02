Jill Scott Announces First Album In Over A Decade

Soulful balladeer Jill Scott is making a full-fledged return to music sooner than you think. "To Whom It May Concern" will be LP number six.

Philadelphia's own Jill Scott is making her grand return to music in 2026. Per Variety, the powerful R&B voice has announced her sixth studio album, To Whom It May Concern," on her social media. The 53-year-old will be releasing it through Blues Babe Records, Human Re Sources and The Orchard.

With great excitement, the songwriter wrote on her Instagram, "Finally my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears. Presave link available in my bio now! Much Love, Jilly from Philly."

Jill's actually discussed To Whom It May Concern already, doing so at the tail end of December. Speaking with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, she told Wallo and Gillie, "It’s a lot of living in this album. It’s a lot of revelation. Musically, it’s a full spectrum. Had some wonderful musicians come in. I feel touched all over, literally… The musicianship on this project and the people that gravitated towards it, I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t have ever even imagined who is on this album."

Who Will Be Featured On To Whom This May Concern?

Speaking of features, Jill didn't spare any expense. Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack and Too $hort will be the guest vocalists. All of them should lend some intriguing performances to the album's tracklist.

As for the noteworthy producers, they include DJ Premier, Adam Blackstone, Om’Mas Keith, Camper, Andre Harris, Trombone Shorty, Seige Montracity, Eric Wortham, DW Wright and VT Tolan.

Om'Mas Keith's contributions can actually be heard already as Jill Scott has also dropped the lead single for To Whom It May Concern today. "Beautiful People" kicks off the rollout on a high note (no pun intended) as Jill's still got it and them some vocally.

As we shared, circle February 13 on your calendars. The album will consist of 19 songs.

