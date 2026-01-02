News
jill scott
Music
Jill Scott Announces First Album In Over A Decade
Soulful balladeer Jill Scott is making a full-fledged return to music sooner than you think. "To Whom It May Concern" will be LP number six.
By
Zachary Horvath
January 02, 2026
