Karlissa Saffold Blasts Jill Scott For Calling Blueface A “Pimp”

Karlissa Saffold is one mother who never hesitates to stand up for her son, despite whatever critics might have to say about it. Recently, for example, Jill Scott mentioned Blueface during an interview with Angie Martinez. She admitted that her guilty pleasure is the drama between him and the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock.

"I happened to love the drama between Blueface and Chrisean Rock," she said. "I love it. I think that that's a pimp, and I think that she got caught up with her pimp." Saffold was quick to fire back, making it clear that she didn't appreciate her suggestion in the slightest.

"Jill Scott, you know your big a** didn't have no right coming for none of these kids talking about, 'He a pimp,'" she declared, as seen in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "A pimp is somebody who lies and leeches off of women. If anything, Blue done gave so many women opportunities and careers from them trying to f*ck on him for something. They got everything they came for in return."

Who Is Blueface Dating?

Saffold didn't stop there, however. She went on to theorize that Scott only made these remarks because she's unhappy with the outcome of her last relationship. "Find somebody else's son to play with," she concluded. "Blue didn't do nothing to you." At the time of writing, Scott has not publicly responded to Saffold's rant.