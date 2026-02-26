Lil Yachty Pulled Plug On Drake Interview Due To Kendrick Lamar Beef

Lil Yachty put himself in a bind during the heat of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef just by commenting on it. He did have a pretty unbiased view of the whole feud, which did anger the former's Stans. He admitted to regretting touching on it at all in July 2024 during an interview with the FLAGRANT podcast.

He didn't elaborate too much but he did say, "I just wish I had never spoke on it. I wish I hadn’t said anything about it." Perhaps some that disappointment stems from the fact that Lil Boat had a podcast interview with Drake recorded and ready to drop right around the feud's beginning.

The Georgia multi-talent revealed that interfered with it coming out during an interview alongside his Concrete Boys with Bootleg Kev.

As caught by Complex, he recalls it was a good episode, too. Of course, the podcast we're referring to is the "Poland" artist's former show, A Safe Place.

"[It was recorded] right before the Kendrick thing. It was good, too, it was really funny," Yachty recalled. But, "That thing happened... and then things happened, and then, boom."

Are Drake & Lil Yachty Still Friends?

Bootleg Kev followed up by asking if the beef put him in a weird position. Especially since Yachty caught a stray on Kendrick's "euphoria." On that song, Lamar rapped, "Yachty can't give you no swag neither, I don't give a f*ck 'bout who you hang with."

Despite the beef being the thing that became the interview's demise, Yachty didn't feel a type of way. "I don't think it put me in a weird place. I was with Drake, for sure. So, it wasn't like a limbo. I think it's a sticky situation. I realized just it's beyond me and I tried to stay out of it for real."

That's a comment that's got potential to stir up some debate based things Yachty previous praise for Lamar. In part during A Safe Place episode he said, "I said to Drake, I told him, 'I don’t feel like you won or lost.' Rappers have lost and then lost everything. […] I think Drake will still be in everyone’s rap Spotify at the end of the year at the top. He can still drop hits and it will still control the summer. I think that Kendrick made very smart moves, and I don’t think Drake would disagree."