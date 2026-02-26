"SNL" Addresses Reports Of Cardi B's Alleged Rehearsal Tantrum

BY Zachary Horvath
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B allegedly wasn't too happy with a joke regarding Nicki Minaj being made during the "Weekend Update" segment.

Saturday Night Live is breaking their silence on some reports coming out about the filming of their 1000th episode which featured Cardi B. Yesterday, it was alleged that the Bronx femcee threw a nasty tantrum after a joke on set didn't land with her.

It specifically was made during the filming of the immensely popular "Weekend Update" segment with Michael Che and Colin Jost. The quip revolved around Cardi's mortal foe Nicki Minaj and her relationship with Donald Trump.

It's unclear what the contents of the joke were, but it clearly got under the "Motorsport" rapper's skin. Allegedly, the mother of four threw a phone at a TV monitor, punched a screen to a pulp, threatened to leave the show, etc.

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of her alleged feelings about it, the joke was cut. Overall, thanks to TMZ's sources, we now know that this supposedly did happen. They report that Cardi B was simply having a rough evening overall, and this seemingly sent her over the edge.

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

But even though this is something that Saturday Night Live doesn't condone, it sounds like it's water under the bridge. If Cardi B wants to return to the show at any point, they are going to welcome her back with open arms.

The Little Miss Drama performer has yet to address any of this yet, but we are sure this is good news for her.

It's at least got to be in the grand scheme of things as there's even more serious issues beyond this. If you didn't hear, her and Stefon Diggs reportedly split just days before the New England Patriots' Super Bowl loss.

A source with Us Weekly, who shared this revelation, added that this wasn't the first time they broke up. "They are always so up and down. This isn’t the first time they have broken up."

This tracks as Cardi revealed they weren't together while onstage for her tour. The source also says, "Cardi is single and putting herself out there again. She feels free. He betrayed her so many times. Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better."

