Last month, Cardi B joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for the show's 1000th episode, serving as the musical guest and appearing in multiple skits. She appeared to have a blast, but apparently, some serious drama took place backstage during rehearsal.

A source recently told TMZ that the femcee allegedly threw a tantrum after hearing the "Weekend Update" anchors tell a joke that didn't sit right with her. Allegedly, the joke was about her longtime foe Nicki Minaj and her recent affiliation with Donald Trump.

Allegedly, Cardi threw a phone at a TV monitor, punched a screen until it broke, threatened to leave the show, and more. The source noted that the joke ended up getting scrapped. At the time of writing, she has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardi B isn't one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind. She's currently making her way across North America on her "Little Miss Drama" tour, for example, and recently took to Twitter/X to flaunt her success.

"Five shows back to back!!" she said of the slew of sold-out dates. "Listen, I’m being humble about it… don’t let me get on my cocky shi. Let’s just accept it!! It what it is." She didn't stop there, however. The mother of four went on to fire back at trolls who are suggesting that she didn't actually manage to sell out her shows.

"Record it, record it, record it," she declared onstage in Vancouver. "Go tell them motherf***ers on Twitter that this s**t gets sold out, packed out."