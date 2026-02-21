Cardi B Flaunts "Little Miss Drama" Tour's Record- Breaking Success

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Cardi B Flaunts Little Miss Drama Tour Record Breaking Success
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B brought out various guests during her "Little Miss Drama" tour stops in California, namely GloRilla, Tyla, Kehlani, and Blueface.

Cardi B finally came back with her album AM I THE DRAMA? last year, and 2026 is when we get to see this era come to life in person. Recently, she took to Twitter to celebrate the success of her "Little Miss Drama" tour so far, which includes a new milestone never-before-seen.

According to Live Nation on Instagram, Cardi's first headlining arena tour has led her to become the first female rapper to sell out two nights at Inglewood's Kia Forum. These shows took place on February 15 and 16, and many special guests accompanied Cardi B on stage. These include collaborators GloRilla, Blueface, Tyla, and Kehlani.

"Five shows back to back!!" she tweeted about her tour's success so far and its sold-out dates at press time. "Listen, I’m being humble about it… don’t let me get on my cocky shi. Let’s just accept it!! It what it is."

The Bronx superstar's next shows on the trek are tonight (Saturday, February 21) and tomorrow (Sunday, February 22) at Vancouver and Seattle, respectively. The North American tour will last through April 18, when Cardi will wrap the tour up in Atlanta.

Cardi B & Blueface's Performance

Elsewhere, Cardi B thanked some of her tour guests online, offering sweet messages to Kehlani and Tyla on social media.

"Kehlani!! You’re such a beautiful soul a talented artist and an amazinggg performer!!" she expressed. "Your reaction to my show meant the world to me! I can’t thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support!!!"

"Tyla babyyyy!!" the mother of four shared. "You bring the perfect energy to any stage thank you so much for bringing it to mine! Soo pretty and so talented… you deserve all the Chanel and more." Kehlani in particular returned the love on social media, praising Cardi and her team for how the show came together.

Blueface also joked about guesting for Cardi B, saying her dance moves nearly made him forget the words to their "Thotiana" collab. I ain't gonna lie, Cardi had me a little nervous," he said. "I damn near forgot the song I was rapping."

