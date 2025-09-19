Cardi B's Long-Awaited Album, "Am I The Drama?," Elicits Passionate Fan Reactions

BY Cole Blake 742 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS
US rapper Cardi B attends the 4th annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Cardi B will be embarking on the "Little Miss Drama" tour to promote her new album, "Am I The Drama?," in February.

Cardi B finally shared her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on Friday after years of anticipation from fans. In turn, tons of users on social media have been sharing their thoughts on the project. It features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

"15 songs in, this is definitely Cardi B best album by far. Production crazy. Bars. Catchy as sh*t. Personal. Calling out mfs by NAME," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). One more praised it by writing: "Cardi B album of the year PERIOD!!!! Its so so good." Others had love for the features on the album. "I ain’t even gonna hold you, Selena Gomez is straight up sliding on this Cardi B 'Pick It Up' joint!" one user wrote.

Some fans weren't loving the new music. "Cardi b is good in small doses. like a verse or two, not an entire song," one critic post. Another added: "Cardi B voice is just not meant for rapping sorry not sorry."

Read More: Cardi B Disses JT With Scathing Lil Uzi Vert Bars On "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B "Little Miss Drama" Tour

In promotion of the new album, Cardi B will be embarking on her Little Miss Drama tour in February. She has scheduled dates across North America with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto, as well as more cities. The tour will wrap up in April.

"Am I The Drama?" Reactions

Cardi has already confirmed that her pregnancy with Offset will not affect her ability to perform on the road. "Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support…by the time tour comes I’ll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands," she wrote, as caught by Billboard. "I want this really bad and I’m on a very strict plan.. trust me I’m determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!"

Read More: Cardi B Painfully Reflects On Her Marriage To Offset On "Man Of Your Word"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4 Music Cardi B Confirms Her Pregnancy Won't Impact "Little Miss Drama" Tour 1058
Cardi B Am I The Drama Tracklist Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Unveils "Am I The Drama?" Tracklist 2.4K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Finally Reveals Star-Studded Features For New Album "Am I The Drama?" 4.6K
Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign Music Cardi B Reveals Dates For "Little Miss Drama" Tour 1113
Comments 2