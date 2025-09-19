Cardi B finally shared her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on Friday after years of anticipation from fans. In turn, tons of users on social media have been sharing their thoughts on the project. It features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

"15 songs in, this is definitely Cardi B best album by far. Production crazy. Bars. Catchy as sh*t. Personal. Calling out mfs by NAME," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). One more praised it by writing: "Cardi B album of the year PERIOD!!!! Its so so good." Others had love for the features on the album. "I ain’t even gonna hold you, Selena Gomez is straight up sliding on this Cardi B 'Pick It Up' joint!" one user wrote.

Some fans weren't loving the new music. "Cardi b is good in small doses. like a verse or two, not an entire song," one critic post. Another added: "Cardi B voice is just not meant for rapping sorry not sorry."

Cardi B "Little Miss Drama" Tour

In promotion of the new album, Cardi B will be embarking on her Little Miss Drama tour in February. She has scheduled dates across North America with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto, as well as more cities. The tour will wrap up in April.

"Am I The Drama?" Reactions