Cardi B says that she fully expects her Little Miss Drama tour to continue without an issue after announcing her pregnancy on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. She reiterated her plans for her first-ever headlining tour on X (formerly Twitter) afterward while thanking fans for their support.

"Album drops Friday! Thank you everybody for the love and support…by the time tour comes I’ll be doing splits, somersaults backflips and handstands," she wrote, as caught by Billboard. "I want this really bad and I’m on a very strict plan.. trust me I’m determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!"

Fans continued to express their support for Cardi in the replies. "Congratulations Cardi! Wishing you all the best for your album release and tour may it be a huge success and bring you and your fans endless joy," one user wrote. Another added: "We trust you! You such a hardworking muva and we will be here supporting you the whole time!"

The Little Miss Drama tour will kick off in February and see Cardi perform through April. She has lined up dates across North America with stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto, as well as more cities.

Cardi B "Am I the Drama?"

Cardi B confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are expecting with speaking with Gayle King. “Yes, I am [pregnant],” she said on the aforementioned morning show. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs … I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. And, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”