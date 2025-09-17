Cardi B's Pregnancy Announcement Leads To Extreme Fan Reactions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B confirmed that she is pregnant in an interview with Gayle King. Unsurprisingly, fans had a lot to say.

In an exclusive interview with Gayle King of CBS News, Cardi B confirmed that she is pregnant with her fourth child. The new child will be her first with Stefon Diggs, after nearly a year of dating. King gave her a big congratulations, and Cardi expressed her excitement as she begins to embark on a new chapter of her life.

Besides the new addition to the family, Cardi is getting ready to drop her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, seven years removed from her debut. She is also getting ready to embark on her first proper headlining tour. The tour meant to accompany Invasion of Privacy got canceled because of her first pregnancy. For Cardi, this is going to be a significant next few months, and it will be interesting to see how everything plays out for her.

The news did not come as a surprise to eagle-eyed viewers, who noted that Cardi's recent public appearances have seen her in loose-fitting dresses, oversized shirts, and hoodies, which is the age-old tell for celebrities who are pregnant but do not yet want to reveal the news to the public. Rihanna did it just a few months ago before she formally announced her pregnancy with her and A$AP Rocky's third child.

Cardi B Pregnant

Of course, the news came with very mixed reactions from social media. Some issued congratulations, as pregnancy is a big deal. Others pointed to the dissolution of her marriage to Offset and Diggs' own history of infidelity allegations. And unsurprisingly, others pointed out that Cardi's headlining tour may get canceled a second time. Cardi is already a polarizing figure, so social media will have a field day with any news about her, positive or negative. Take a look at some of the reactions below, and hopefully Cardi has a healthy, stress-free pregnancy.

Cardi B Pregnancy Reactions

