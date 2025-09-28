Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump During Global Citizen Festival Performance

Cardi B stepped in on short notice as a Global Citizen Festival headliner and showed off her baby bump to the hometown crowd.

Cardi B's tour starts in February, which means that rehearsals will begin imminently. But on the musical side, she has not just dropped the album and returned to inactivity. She's already shared a couple of new tracks, including "Don't Do Too Much" and a Latto-assisted remix of "ErrTime."

She also confirmed that the new baby will not provide any complications with her forthcoming Little Miss Drama Tour. Fans grew concerned about the possibility of cancellation. Cardi's first arena tour never actually happened because she was pregnant with her first child. However, Cardi's own words and the recent performance at Global Citizen are very encouraging signs for anyone looking forward to seeing her live.

Cardi B stepped in as a headlining act at the 2025 edition of the Global Citizen Festival. She replaced The Weeknd , who pulled out of the event just four days before he was set to perform, citing "personal reasons." On the night, she performed four songs, "Outside," "ErrTime," "Bodak Yellow," and "I Like It." She also showed off her baby bump, in photos caught by Complex. She wore a baggier jeans and a Vale Forever motocross jacket, taking the jacket off at one point to reveal the bump Central Park's Great Lawn.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.