Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump During Global Citizen Festival Performance

Cardi B stepped in as a headlining act at the 2025 edition of the Global Citizen Festival. She replaced The Weeknd, who pulled out of the event just four days before he was set to perform, citing "personal reasons." On the night, she performed four songs, "Outside," "ErrTime," "Bodak Yellow," and "I Like It." She also showed off her baby bump, in photos caught by Complex. She wore a baggier jeans and a Vale Forever motocross jacket, taking the jacket off at one point to reveal the bump Central Park's Great Lawn.
Cardi announced her pregnancy on September 17, just two days before the release of her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The new addition to the family will be Cardi's fourth child and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.
She also confirmed that the new baby will not provide any complications with her forthcoming Little Miss Drama Tour. Fans grew concerned about the possibility of cancellation. Cardi's first arena tour never actually happened because she was pregnant with her first child. However, Cardi's own words and the recent performance at Global Citizen are very encouraging signs for anyone looking forward to seeing her live.
In addition to Cardi B, this year's Global Citizen Festival lineup also featured performances from names like Shakira, Tyla, and Ayra Starr. Other artists, actors, and diplomats also appeared, and the festival was once again a successful night of fundraising.
Cardi B's tour starts in February, which means that rehearsals will begin imminently. But on the musical side, she has not just dropped the album and returned to inactivity. She's already shared a couple of new tracks, including "Don't Do Too Much" and a Latto-assisted remix of "ErrTime."