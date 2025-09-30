Cardi B clapped back at Nicki Minaj for trolling her on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night by accusing her brother of being a pedophile. She was likely referring to Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017, according BBC.

The drama began with Minaj poking fun at Cardi's relationship with Stefon diggs. "A b c d e f geeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!" Nicki wrote in one post. In another, she added: "Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. By. HPVeeeeee. Allegedlyyyyyyyyyyyy."

After multiple posts, Cardi had enough of Nicki's antics. "A B C D E F G. Your man have to snatch PUSSY. Pussy taste like honey comb. Your bro be touching 12 year olds," she wrote back. "... Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

In one more message, Cardi further wrote: "Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies."