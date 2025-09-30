Cardi B Labels Nicki Minaj's Brother A Pedophile In Devastating Back & Forth

BY Cole Blake 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, Great Lawn on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Nicki Minaj trolled Cardi B on social media after she announced her pregnancy with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B clapped back at Nicki Minaj for trolling her on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night by accusing her brother of being a pedophile. She was likely referring to Jelani Maraj, who was convicted of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017, according BBC.

The drama began with Minaj poking fun at Cardi's relationship with Stefon diggs. "A b c d e f geeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!" Nicki wrote in one post. In another, she added: "Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. By. HPVeeeeee. Allegedlyyyyyyyyyyyy."

After multiple posts, Cardi had enough of Nicki's antics. "A B C D E F G. Your man have to snatch PUSSY. Pussy taste like honey comb. Your bro be touching 12 year olds," she wrote back. "... Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

Read More: Cardi B Shows Off Baby Bump During Global Citizen Festival Performance

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

In one more message, Cardi further wrote: "Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies."

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been at odds for a number of years. The drama began early in Cardi's career with the two even getting into a physical altercation during a 2018 New York Fashion Week party. It's unclear what sparked Minaj to reignite the beef, this week, but Cardi just put out her new album, Am I The Drama?

Read More: Cardi B's Fans Go All Out In Viral Meet-And-Greet Photos

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 16.4K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Fans Think Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Are Taking Shots At Each Other 4.7K
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Implies That Jay-Z Approved Of Her New Single "Imaginary Players" 2.9K
News: Kamala Harris Rally at Wisconsin State Fair Park Music Cardi B Claims She Furiously Confronted Rah Ali At An Airport In Cannes Over Their Years-Long Feud 3.2K
Comments 0