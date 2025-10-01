Nicki Minaj Calls Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Ugly, Goes After Jay-Z In The Process

Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Cardi B, earlier this week, by calling her out after the release of "Am I The Drama?"

Nicki Minaj brought up Cardi B's daughter, Kulture, in a series of scathing posts about the Am I The Drama? rapper on Tuesday night. The two have been trading shots on social media for several days.

"Barney b had the whole label fly out to CALI to BEG ME TO DO A JOINT TOUR & ALBUM WITH HER. I don’t wanna have to drop that RECORDED call. That’s why all the sabotage on my tour. Drop the receipts dumb b*tch. You costing them millions w/your 4 dollar album & 5 dolla coupon," she wrote. "... She so stupid. Find me b*tch. Memba yall called cops on us last time? Made them tell us we had to leave NY b/c you & your man was afraid for yall lives???? Nah hoe. Drop the receipts. BARNEY B!!!!! You’ll be eating out the garbage cans of the Bronx in the name of JESUS. SOON."

From there, Nicki mentioned Cardi's daughter by name. "Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister," she wrote. "... Kulture vulture you ugly too." In another post mentioning Jay-Z, she added: "Jay z take off that f*cking LACE FRONT." She's been calling out Jay-Z and Roc Nation on social media for months.

Fans on social media aren't happy with Nicki bringing up Cardi's children. "These mothers BTW , speaking on kids too . Idc who you are , this hella weird. And all over the NET smh," one user commented when DJ Akademiks shared a recap of the posts. Another added: "I’m so disappointed in Nicki I can’t believe she going out like this and to involve the kids shame on her smfh."

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been at odds for a number of years. Nicki reignited the beef by trolling Cardi for her relationship with Stefon Diggs, earlier this week. Cardi ended up clapping back by accusing her brother of being a pedophile.

In another post, she added: "... Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake… those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

