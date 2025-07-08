Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z Of Owing Her Upwards Of $200 Million

Nicki Minaj previously targeted Jay-Z on a remix of Lil Wayne's recent song, “Banned From NO."

Nicki Minaj called out Jay-Z in a pair of heated posts on X (formerly Twitter), Tuesday, accusing the legendary rapper of owing her somewhere between $100 million and $200 million. In doing so, she asked for the money back and promised to send some of her fans to college with the return.

"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy," Minaj wrote in an initial post.

In a follow-up, she added: "I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."

Are Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beefing?

It's not the first time Nicki Minaj has taken aim at Jay-Z on social media, this month. Last week, she reposted her fans complaining about her deal with the iconic rapper's company, Tidal. "#jayz owes Nicki Minaj money & a apology," one fan wrote. Another added: "#JayZ should of paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal." She quote-tweeted them with an emoji.

Jay-Z originally launched Tidal in partnership with Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, and Rihanna but sold the company in 2021 to Jack Dorsey’s Square company for around $300 million. As a result, Minaj previously claimed she was supposed to receive a massive payout, but alleged she was only offered $1 million, according to Complex.

In addition to the fiery posts, Minaj seemed to take at shot at Jay-Z with her verse on a remix of Lil Wayne's recent song, “Banned From NO." "NFL, fire some n****s and then call us," she rapped. She had previously voiced her support for Wayne after Jay-Z and the NFL decided to choose Kendrick Lamar to perform over him at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

