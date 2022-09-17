contract
- MusicKanye West's "Vultures" Hits Massive Earnings Milestone Despite Being An Independent ReleaseYe and Ty Dolla’s independent release could earn them more money in the long run than some of their biggest albums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUMG Threatens To Pull Music From TikTok Over Contract DisputeUniversal Music Group could remove songs from Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicTroy Ave Claims He Rejected A $20 Million Label Offer: "I Said No Thanks"Troy Ave says he shot down a huge paycheck from a record label.By Cole Blake
- SportsZion Williamson's Contract No Longer GuaranteedThe Pelicans can cut Williamson after the 2024/25 season without financial penalty.By Ben Mock
- TechDrake Kick Stream: Canadian Wants $1B Contract With Platform, Reacts To $0.20 Tip From Viewer"That'll go to a good cause," Champagne Papi joked when the small gift came in.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group: ReportMegan Thee Stallion will likely be able to to retain ownership of her recordings in the deal.By Cole Blake
- SportsAnthony Davis Signs Three-Year Extension With The Los Angeles LakersDavis will remain a Laker until 2028.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins To Join Titans: ReportDeAndre Hopkins is joining the Titans.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Reportedly Has His Sights On $37 Million Miami MansionIt looks like there will be more than one Promise Land in the rap mogul's real estate portfolio.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConway The Machine Admits He Regrets Comments On His Griselda ContractConway The Machine says he regrets speaking on his contract with GriseldaBy Cole Blake
- SportsJalen Hurts Now Highest Paid Player In NFL HistoryJalen Hurts cashes in big with latest contract extension. By Tyler Reed
- SportsLamar Jackson Requested Ravens Aquire DeAndre Hopkins & OBJ: ReportLamar Jackson reportedly asked the Ravens to add both Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins.By Cole Blake
- MusicJim Jones Says Jadakiss Missed Opportunity To Drop A Project After Their "Verzuz"Jim Jones says that Jadakiss should've released new music after The LOX's battle with Dipset on "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- WrestlingLogan Paul Renews WWE ContractThe WWE wants to continue being in the Logan Paul business. By Tyler Reed
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Agrees To 1-Year Deal With Baltimore RavensOdell Beckham Jr. is joining the Ravens.By Cole Blake
- SportsShannon Sharpe Reacts To OBJ Wanting $20 Million Per YearShannon Sharpe was taken aback by the figure.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRich Homie Quan Challenges J.I.D Over Alleged Record ContractRich Homie Quan offered J.I.D $1 million to produce the record deal he allegedly offered him.By Cole Blake
- TV50 Cent Confirms End Of His Deal With Starz50 Cent is officially out of his contract with Starz, the network where he executive produced "Power," "BMF," and more.By Cole Blake