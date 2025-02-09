Jay-Z & Eminem's Legendary "Renegade" Contract Up For Auction

"Renegade," one of the best tracks off of the classic 2001 album The Blueprint, is not only a gem in Jay-Z and Eminem's respective catalogs, but one of the most legendary hip-hop collaborations of all time. As such, it's no surprise that the production agreement contract solidifying the deal between both GOATed MCs is now up for auction from Moments Of Time, who listed the piece of musical history for a whopping $35,000. Roc-A-Fella Records teamed up with Angry Blonde Productions for Slim Shady's beat (and sole feature on all of Hov's project). Shawn Carter and Marshall Mathers signed just ten days before the track's release.

We'll see if anyone snags this piece of rap history soon, although "Renegade" stands on its own as a historic moment that we can all share in. Ever since, Eminem and Jay-Z have held a lot of reverence for one another, even though there are some people that would love to see a proper showdown given the debate over who had the best verse on this record. But despite fan theories, we doubt that either lyricist is looking for smoke.

Eminem & Jay-Z's "Renegade"

Beyond Eminem, Jay-Z might have some more collaborations to look forward to in the future, such as DJ Khaled's upcoming album Aalam Of God. While the We The Best Music mogul didn't outright confirm that Hov would appear on it, the "GOD DID" verse from a couple of years ago still hangs over many fans' heads. He definitely leaned into it with his trailer for the project, so we will see if these are just jokes about previous records or if we will really hear a new verse from the Roc Nation titan very soon.