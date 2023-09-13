Fans Remind Jay-Z That Eminem Out-Rapped Him On “The Blueprint”

Jay-Z celebrated the 22-year-anniversary of his 2001 LP, The Blueprint yesterday. Unfortunately, social media users hopped online to remind him that Eminem out-rapped him on his own record. They even compared their "Renegade" collab to 9/11, as the album was released on the same day as the attacks. Though it was far from the first time this argument was brought up, Eminem fans were certainly out in full-force yesterday.

"Y'all remember 9/11 because it was an tragedy on American soil," one Twitter user writes. "I remember 9/11 because it's the day Eminem murdered Jay-Z." It didn't stop there, however. Another user writes, “Today in History: September 11, 2001 a Horribly tragedy took place in America that humanity will never forget or fully recover from. Jay Z Dropped his Most iconic album 'The Blueprint' just for EMINEM to completely wash him on it.” Countless others also weighed in, noting how Snoop Dogg even claimed he wouldn't put Eminem on one of his songs after watching what happened to Jay-Z on "Renegade."

"The Blueprint" Turns 22

Eminem and Jay-Z perform at Comerica Park on September 2, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/EM/WireImage)

Though Eminem fans continue to argue that he got "murdered" on "Renegade," many continue to believe that Jay-Z is the greatest of all time. Last week, Juvenile spoke on his longstanding debate with Lil Wayne at BMI's R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Miami. “We’ve argued over the years," Juvenile explained. "He say JAY-Z the G.O.A.T., I say he the G.O.A.T. My lil’ bro the greatest rapper of all time. He know how I feel about that.”

The Blueprint's anniversary isn't the only thing Jay-Z celebrated recently. Last week, he also celebrated his wife Beyonce's birthday. She shared photos from her Renaissance show in LA, posing alongside Jay-Z as she enjoyed her disco ball-themed birthday cake. She recently brought her world tour to LA for the first time, which of course brought in a slew of celebrity guests. Her husband was even spotted teaching Kris Jenner how to do the electric slide in the audience. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jay-Z and Eminem.

