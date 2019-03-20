the blueprint
- MusicJust Blaze's 7 Best BeatsA Just Blaze beat is instantly recognizable.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJay-Z's "The Blueprint" Turns 22: An Undeniable ClassicWidely regarded as JAY-Z’s best album, "The Blueprint" is known for its use of soul samples and includes some of his most iconic tracks.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicFans Remind Jay-Z That Eminem Out-Rapped Him On "The Blueprint"Social media users are even comparing "Renegade" to 9/11.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z Once Told RZA He Inspired "The Blueprint," The Wu-Tang Clan Legend SaysThe Wu and the Roc are some of the most important pillars of New York hip-hop; how could they not be linked in some way?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBig Gipp Says "Eminem Made Jay-Z Cooler" After "Renegade"Big Gipp gives Eminem his flowers for his verse on "Renegade." By Aron A.
- Original ContentHow Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" Changed RapIt's been decades since Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" released, & the album remains one of the most influential hip-hop records. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicJay-Z's "The Blueprint" Is Now Triple PlatinumOne of Hov's best albums received a new certification from the RIAA over twenty years since it went double platinum.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJust Blaze Says JAY-Z‘s “U Don’t Know" Was Made For Busta Rhymes & ProdigyJust Blaze says that he originally made “U Don’t Know" for Busta Rhymes and Prodigy.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Calls Kanye West's Comments About "The Blueprint" & Just Blaze "Unfair"Hov reacted to Ye's "Drink Champs" episode saying "everyone is entitled to their opinion" but denied that Just Blaze copied anyone on "The Blueprint."By Erika Marie
- NewsJay-Z's "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)" Remains A Defining Moment In His CareerJay-Z's "The Blueprint" turns 20 years old today.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJust Blaze Unearths Kanye's Sampler Used On "Blueprint" & "Black Album"Just Blaze recently unearthed an old ASR-10 sampler that Kanye West used to create beats on "Blueprint," "Black Album," and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJay-Z & Timbaland Made Magic On "Hola Hovito"Nineteen years ago to this day, Jay-Z and Timbaland connected for the classic "Blueprint" banger "Hola Hovito."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich The Kid's Favorite Albums: 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, & MoreRich The Kid looks up to Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Nas, 50 Cent and others, revealing all four stars as part of his favorite albums of all time.By Alex Zidel
- Music9th Wonder Defends Jay-Z's GOAT Status9th Wonder argued for Jay-Z's standing as The Greatest Of All Time, emphasizing that Hov wrote seven songs off "The Blueprint" in one weekend.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentJay-Z Perfected The Art Of The Lead SingleGiven everything he's accomplished as hip-hop's first billionaire, it's almost hard to imagine Jay-Z as a free-spirited bachelor setting fire to the charts. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryJay-Z Accepted L In "Takeover" Vs. "Ether" Feud With Nas, Lenny S ClaimsJay-Z handled the L with grace, apparently. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z's "The Blueprint" Will Be Archived In The Library Of CongressOne of Jay-Z's classic albums has become a piece of American history. By Mitch Findlay