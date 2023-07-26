Big Gipp Says “Eminem Made Jay-Z Cooler” After “Renegade”

Big Gipp gives Eminem his flowers for his verse on “Renegade.”

Big Gipp’s provided a number of hot takes in recent times but his latest has the Internet talking about the legacies of two GOATs. When we discuss the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem and Jay-Z have secured their place on the list. However, their 2001 collaboration, “Renegade” has created a specific dialogue surrounding who is the better MC. It’s no secret that many feel as though Jay got washed on the record but according to Big Gipp, Em’s appearance on the record boosted Hov’s cool factor.

During an interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Gipp professed his admiration for Jay-Z but he gave Eminem his dues for his efforts on “Renegade.”Hey man, Eminem,” Gipp said after he was asked about who had the better verse on the song. “And I f*ck with Jay-Z. Jay-Z one of the best, top 5. Solo rappers, top 5, but Eminem at that time was a f*cking monster. He was eating everybody that stood next to him. What you’re gonna say, and what most people are gonna say is, ‘Well I identify more with what JAY-Z said because that’s my life and that’s where I came from and that’s my background.’”

Eminem Made Jay-Z Cool?

Ultimately, Gipp said that Eminem had the advantage overall because of his reach to places in Middle America. As a result, he helped Jay-Z gain a new legion of fans. “If you was to put the same light on Em, he’d really represent it, his community same as Jay represented his community at the time of them doing that record. But as far as influence? S**t, to me Em came out as being as great, or even a better rapper then Jay. Technically, on that record…I think he took JAY-Z into households JAY-Z wasn’t in at that time. He made Jay-Z cooler, no way Jay-Z made him cooler.”

Jay-Z’s overall influence is impossible to deny, especially considering his business acumen and behind-the-scenes efforts. However, Eminem’s verse on “Renegade” continues to have the same impact now as it did in the past. In fact, Jay-Z even admitted on 2009’s “A Star Is Born” that Eminem delivered a stellar performance on their collab. “The white boy blossomed after Dre endorsed him/ His flow on “Renegade,” f*cking awesome/ Applaud him,” Jay raps. 

