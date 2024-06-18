Sexyy Red Is Sick Of Other Artists Stealing Her Style, Calls Herself The "Blueprint"

Sexyy Red wants fans to know how she sees herself.

Overall, Sexyy Red is an artist who has certainly proven to be a bit controversial. This is mostly due to the NSFW nature of her songs. As many of you know, she is rapping about sex, her body, and various other topics that can be seen as offensive. However, her songs are catchy and she has made quite a few hits in just a short amount of time. Over the past year, she has ascended the ranks and is considered one of the hottest women rappers out right now.

While Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion were all known for being open and honest about their sexuality, there is no doubt that Sexyy Red took it to a different level. In fact, other artists are now following suit as Sexyy's wave is what's popular. Consequently, Sexyy Red is seemingly feeling slighted by the sheer amount of clones she's seen. So much so that she took to her Instagram story and wrote "I'm you hoes blueprint & I'm gettin sick of it."

Sexyy Red Makes A Statement

As you can see, there were no names mentioned in Sexyy's post. Instead, she simply included a bag of hot Cheetos and a plushy shaped like a penis. Regardless, there is no doubt that the artist is feeling some type of way right now. That said, when you are a pioneer in your craft, people are going to want to copy you. Imitation can be the highest form of flattery.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Sexyy Red, down below. Do you believe that her style is truly the blueprint for a lot of the artists we see today? Or do you believe that it is a bit premature of her to say something like that? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.