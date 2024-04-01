Sexyy Red Responds To Joe Budden's Theory About Drake Supporting Her

Sexyy Red is an artist who has proven to be quite controversial upon her arrival into the music world. Overall, she is an artist who knows how to crank out hits. Her album Hood Hottest Princess is filled with catchy songs, and there is no doubt that it was one of the best albums of 2023. However, there are some who believe she lacks talent. That is because the lyrics in her songs are extremely vulgar. Not to mention, her bars aren't exactly Kendrick Lamar-level. Regardless, she knows how to craft chart-topping songs, and that is why her fans love her.

Over the past few months, Sexyy has been receiving massive co-signs from the likes of Drake. In fact, it feels as though her and Drake are the best of friends these days. This has led to rumors that the two might be an item. For Joe Budden, however, he has a different theory about Sexyy and Drake. In a recent episode of his podcast, he theorized that Drake is actually being paid to promote Sexyy. It was a controversial theory, although there were lots of people who were in agreement. On Sunday night, Sexyy responded to Joe Budden with a tweet that was short and sweet.

Sexyy Red Speaks

"They so dumb," she wrote. Needless to say, she doesn't appreciate these kinds of theories making their way to the internet. After all, it can be pretty insulting to hear someone say that the only reason people like you is because they are being paid to do so. At this point, no one knows why Drake messes with Sexyy so much. However, it probably has to do with her personality. She seems like a fun person, and anyone would probably want to hang out with her, especially in a tour setting.

Let us know what you think of Sexyy Red and her response, in the comments section down below. Do you agree with Joe Budden that Drake is being paid to promote Sexyy? Or is he just being a hater with that take?

