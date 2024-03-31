Joe Budden Speculates Drake Is Being Paid To Promote Sexyy Red

Joe Budden says he thinks that Drake is getting paid to promote Sexyy Red as the two have posted themselves hanging out on social media numerous times in recent months. Discussing the relationship between the two on his podcast, Budden remarked: "You think he just likes being around Sexyy Red that much? I could name some more people. And this is what I don't understand about you f*cking Drake stans."

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram, Drake fans came to his defense in the comments section. "Drake like strippers and hood females this ain’t new," one user wrote. Another added: "Sexyy Red just seems like a genuine person maybe he really do love her vibe." Others sided with Budden: "Facts.. and yall fall for it because it works. This man sit here and promotes the most hood and ratchet black women, while chillin with his yt Baby mama, and yt child learning 3 languages and painting picasso."

Read More: Drake Cozies Up To Sexyy Red And Dubs Her "Iconic And Demonic"

Sexyy Red Performs At Rolling Loud Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Sexyy previously collaborated with Drake alongside SZA on his single, "Rich Baby Daddy." The song peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The two later teamed up for a music video for the track, which features the actual birth of Sexyy's second child as her water broke on set. She also joined Drake on his It's All a Blur Tour as an opening act.

Joe Budden Speaks On Drake & Sexyy Red

Check out Budden's thoughts on Drake and Sexyy Red's relationship above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Sexyy Red Thanks "Rich Baby Daddy" Drake For Gifts & Cash

[Via]