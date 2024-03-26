Drake Cozies Up To Sexyy Red And Dubs Her "Iconic And Demonic"

Drake is going through a lot right now. Overall, this is mostly due to the fact that he is being attacked by many of his peers. Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Future, and even Rick Ross are coming after him. However, it is Kendrick's diss that people are talking the most about. Some are wondering if Drizzy is going to respond. Based on some of the things he said over the weekend, it appears as though Drake is ducking the smoke, at least for now. Of course, this could certainly change especially with how fast he is at turning around diss tracks.

In the meantime, Drake seems to be surrounding himself with the good people in his life. One of those individuals is none other than Sexyy Red. Drizzy has been a huge fan of the St. Louis MC. He's put her on his tour on two separate occasions. Meanwhile, she was featured on the track "Rich Baby Daddy" which also comes with a SZA feature. Needless to say, these two are a dynamic duo that fans are learning to adore. In the Instagram post below, Drake showed some love to Sexyy with a pair of photos in which the two are cozied up together in the club.

Drake x Sexyy Red

"Fine line between iconic and demonic and shorty struts it she doesn’t just walk it," Drake wrote on his Instagram post. Previously, fans had tried to craft theories about how Drake is the father of Sexyy's latest child. With this latest post in mind, those rumors will probably get spread further. However, the two clearly do not care. They are the best of friends, and you love to see it. Drake certainly needs good people around him right now.

Let us know what you think of Drake and Sexyy Red as a duo, in the comments section down below. Do you think these two should make more music together? Would you be down for some sort of collaborative album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

