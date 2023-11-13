big as the what?
- MusicDrake Expertly Avoids Addressing Leaked Video By Misdirecting The Crowd At His Most Recent ShowDrake was in Nashville last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole Curves Artist Who Threw Demo Tape OnstageAccording to J. Cole, "USB is okay" in 2024.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole Shouts Out Fan Who Ripped His Signature Off Poster At Concert: WatchIt's wild that the Dreamville MC even knew that this happened, but seeing this in-the-flesh appreciation is something special.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Reportedly Confirms New Album "The Fall Off" Is Almost CompleteJ. Cole and Drake's first "Big As The What?" tour stop was full of surprises.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearDrake Gets Clowned Online For Bizarre New Tour OutfitIs it a big spine on his back? Maybe some sort of stegosaurus worship? Whatever Drizzy wore last night, he was raising eyebrows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Perform "In The Morning" For First Time In 10 Years: See Tour SetlistThe "Big As The What?" trek began in Tampa this week, and as the song behind this journey mentions, it really felt as big as the Super Bowl.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Postpone "It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?" DatesFans will have to wait a bit longer to see Drake and J. Cole take the stage together.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Breaks Kendrick Lamar's Record For Best-Selling Rap TourLess than half of Drizzy's tour dates from 2023-2024, plus its J. Cole expansion, already surpassed the entirety of "The Big Steppers" tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Reveal "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Tour DatesDrake & J. Cole are going to get the party started.By Alexander Cole