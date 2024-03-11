Drake Incorporates Bizarre Dog Mascot On "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Tour, Shocks Fans

A Drake fan was apparently willing to wear a mascot costume during the rapper's latest concert.

Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow

Drake brought a dog-like mascot on stage during the latest stop on the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour in New Orleans and fans are freaking out to learn there was a person inside the costume. When an attendee shared a clip of the mascot on TikTok, users couldn't believe anyone would be willing to take the job.

"New level glazing has been reached," one user joked. Another wrote: "You could not pay me to do this for someone idc who it is." Others said they'd be more willing. "Easy money if I just gotta sit there," one fan commented. The dog is a clear reference to Drake's most recent album, For All The Dogs.

Drake Performs With 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: 21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake has been performing on the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? tour alongside J. Cole and Lil Durk. The group's next show is slated for Sunday night in Lexington with following concerts in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Newark, and more cities in the coming weeks. Check out the clip of the new mascot for the tour below.

Drake Brings Mascot On Stage

In other Drake news, the Toronto rapper recently teamed up with 4batz on a remix to the up-and-comer's hit single, "act ii: date @ 8." After the song dropped, 4batz inked a major deal with Drake's OVO imprint. “The positive energy and overall support from Team Drake/OVO was a driving factor in getting this song released,” his lawyer, Matt Buser, told Billboard in a statement. “We are grateful for their involvement and are excited to see what the future holds as a result of this epic creative and business move.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

