Drake Endorses 4batz On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

If you want to find the best new releases in the R&B-adjacent world, look no further than our R&B Season playlist update for the week. First up is a potential rising star with a bright future ahead and one heck of a co-sign to send him to the next level. 4batz got a remix from none other than Drake for his viral hit "act ii: date @ 8," a moody, low-key, and minimal ballad. As for The Boy's contributions to the original, he provides some smooth vocals on the cut's slowed-down portion, and it's pretty much exactly the effect you'd expect.

Another highlight on our R&B Season playlist update this week is the new single from Mustafa, "Imaan." The Toronto artist of Sudanese origin came through with a very tender and delicate track here, led by soft acoustic guitar and with some gorgeous string arrangements to give it an extra punch. The light drum beat keeps things steady, and it's overall a very soothing and almost healing experience. It might be a bit out of your comfort zone if you're a hardcore R&B fan, but if you look past the aesthetic differences, you can see the persistent quality and parallel when it comes to the songwriting and the emotions evoked in the record.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Not only that, but this R&B Season update also graced us with one more remix to match up to the original. BNYX's rendition of Muni Long's "Made For Me" takes its strong melodies and passionate performance and turns it into a layered and enveloping Jersey club jam. Back to traditional singles, though, there's a similar bounciness to Chase Shakur's new release, the song "YOLANDA." Instead of Jersey, Shakur pulls from the realm of D&B and garage to make a dreamy and more cavernous song than this catalog's typical output.

Another standout track this week was the hazy and sultry "Show" by Sango featuring Rochelle Jordan. Finally, we wanted to shout out Fridayy's new single "Without You," which is another grand and powerful vocal performance in his track record. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season release was this week, and also what else we missed. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

