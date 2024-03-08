Drake & 4batz's "Act II: Date @ 8 Remix" Receives Lukewarm Feedback From Fans

4batz's meteoric rise to notoriety is due to his mega overnight sensation of a song, "act ii: date @ 8." Fans are falling in love with the sticky melody, its dreamy beat, and the Dallas, Texas native's high-pitch vocals. So much so in fact, that the song is already at a staggering 80 million streams in the three months it has been out. It is a straightforward cut about spoiling a woman and proving why he is the one for her. However, there is a massive camp that believes 4batz is an industry plant and that the song is just okay. But, Drake clearly liked what he heard and he decided to work with 4batz for the remix.

The rapper and singer only has three tracks in his discography, but based "act ii," Drake saw potential. The Canadian superstar has a history of striking when the iron is hot. He did it with ILOVEMAKONNEN, Smiley, and a few others. Even with the big co-sign a lot of people are still sticking to their guns about how mediocre the track is.

In The End The Consensus Seems To Be That It's Okay

Twitter sure had a lot to say about the collaboration with some saying Drake carried and others felt his part was trash. However, there are few supporters sprinkled in throughout all of the animosity. "That 4batz x drake remix slides," one user says. Another adds, "this reminds me of sweeterman. I like the vibe." All in all though, it seems that fans are lukewarm on it. 4batz is rumored to be dropping a six song EP that have "act" in the title, according to Genius. We are already at three installments, so the tape should be coming soon. Maybe that will put some haters to rest?

What are your thoughts on "act ii: date @ 8 remix" by Drake and 4batz? What camp are you in for this song? Do you think 4batz will be a one-hit wonder, or does he have real star potential? What version do you prefer and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 4batz and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

