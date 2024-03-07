Eminem Celebrates "My Name Is" 25th Anniversary With Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts

In honor of the 25th anniversary of his iconic track "My Name Is" and its accompanying music video, Eminem has provided fans with a rare glimpse behind the scenes. The performer shared a new installment of Vevo Footnotes, in which he uncovers fun details about the song, the video's creation, and other wild facts about the hit. He recalls working alongside Dr. Dre, hints that he might have been high during one of the scenes, and more.

In the video, Eminem describes coming up with the unmistakable chorus during a session with Dr. Dre. He says that after turning Labi Siffre's track into a beat, Dr. Dre transformed it into a hip-hop classic. Months later, they went on to shoot the music video, which was a learning experience in itself.

Eminem Calls Shooting The Video "Such A Big Deal"

According to Eminem, the music video was the first he had ever filmed on such a large scale. He was in completely new territory, as his first-ever video was done on the cheap. "The video was the first big-budget thing I had ever done," he explains. "It was such a big deal to experience a soundstage, a full crew, and all the things that come with shooting something at that scale. It was such a huge learning curve to see what a big Hollywood production looked like."

He also reveals how the video's concept came to life, noting how Dr. Dre was previously acquainted with the director, Phil Atwell. "They created the vision," Em says. "It's hard to imagine the song existing without that video," he then adds, "They perfectly complement each other." Atwell later went on to direct various other videos for the rapper, including "Stan," "The Real Slim Shady," and more. What do you think of Eminem giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his iconic "My Name Is" music video? Which fact surprised you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

