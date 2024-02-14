"Stans": Eminem Co-Producing "Edgy" Documentary Investigating Celebrity Fandoms

Much like his good friend Curtis Jackson, Marshall Mathers continues to expand his resume into the world of TV and film. The former has been putting in serious work on Power and Raising Kanan in recent years, not to mention the Diddy documentary he's pouring his all into after last year's explosive allegation-filled lawsuit from Cassie. For his part, Eminem is doing some co-producing of his own, as his Shady Films company is assisting in the creation of Stans – a documentary that will "focus on the rise in intense fandoms when it comes to music," as Variety notes.

The most recent example of social media users letting their love for certain artists take things too far stems from Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's rap beef. The location of the Houston Hottie's mother's gravesite was doxxed, leading to a similar situation happening with the Queen of Rap's late father. Mathers knew about dynamics like this long before the Internet age took over. On his 2000 song, "Stan," Em reads a letter from an obsessive fan who winds up committing great acts of tragedy after feeling invisible to his favourite MC.

Eminem Continues to Keep Up with 50 Cent Outside of Music

Eminem and 50 Cent attend the "Southpaw" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Steven Leckart-directed project is due out later in 2024. From what we know so far, it's going to be a "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of super fandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him."

From the early days of his career, Eminem was truthful about the absurdities in his fans and those of other celebrities. "Stans" will only further explore that narrative, and it won't be the only time the Detroit native has examined issues within the industry. Following the annual Grammy Awards this month, we reflected on some of rap's most influential figures who have spoken out against the organization behind giving out the prestigious prizes. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

