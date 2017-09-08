Fandom
- MusicCam'ron Sticks Up For Drake's Dipset Fandom Despite Fans Clowning ItYou may recall that folks were talking about the New York rapper comparing The Boy to Michael Jackson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Stans": Eminem Co-Producing "Edgy" Documentary Investigating Celebrity FandomsThe upcoming project will come from Em's Shady Films company.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Most Passionate "Superfans" Responsible For SoundCloud Revenue, Economist ExplainsThe small number of Lil Uzi Vert's most dedicated fans have had a huge impact on the majority of the rapper's SoundCloud earnings.By Cole Blake
- MusicPetition To Ban Nicki Minaj From Social Media Circulates Online, Fails MiserablySome folks are just ruthless.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTaylor Swift Receives Backlash From "Gaylor" Fandom For "1989 (Taylor's Version)" Liner NotesSwift spoke on fans sexualizing her friendships in the liner notes of "1989 (Taylor's Version)."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Praises Jay-Z As He Spits His All-Time Hova BarsMeek Mill is a BIG Jay-Z fan, and has the bars to prove it.By Jake Lyda
- MusicThe-Dream Praises Rihanna's "Inspiring" Efforts: "That's My N*gga"The-Dream didn't give fans an update about Rihanna's anticipated album, but he did praise his friend for all she does for people in need.By Erika Marie
- RandomWale Shares Fan's DM Calling Rapper A "D*ckhead" In Strange MessageHe asked the public if this was "crazy."By Erika Marie
- SportsDrake Takes Raptors Fandom To Next Level With Tunnel AppearanceDrake sure does love his Raptors.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Wants His Fans To Do One Simple ThingBrown seems anxious to get back on the field.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPost Malone Honors His Cowboys Fandom With Insane $250K ChainPosty staying icy.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsLil Nas X Uncomfortably Comments On His Nicki Minaj Fandom In Hot 97 InterviewLil Nas X is not interested in expanding on his previous love of Nicki Minaj.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDrake Spooks NFL Fans With "Bandwagon Curse" TrolleryDrake chooses unanimity in the wake of a humiliating Crimson Tide loss.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Reacts To Sen. Elizabeth Warren Hinting She Has A Crush On HimHe's the only reason Warren watches "Ballers."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAriana Grande Steps Back From Social Media Due To "Negative Shit" From Her FansThe pop singer will be laying low on her socials after receiving much grief from her following.By Zaynab
- SportsWin Or Lose Rihanna Is Riding For LeBron JamesRihanna continues her vainglorious "LeBron James" campaign on Instagram.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentChris Brown Quiz: How Well Do You Know Breezy?How big of a Chris Brown fan are you?By Matt F
- MusicKid Cudi Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Man On The Moon?How much of a Kid Cudi fan are you?By Aron A.