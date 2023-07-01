Meek Mill Praises Jay-Z As He Spits His All-Time Hova Bars

Meek Mill has been very vocal in the past about his love for Jay-Z. The Philly native went to Hova’s Shawn Carter Foundation gala event last week. On the carpet, HipHopDX asked him about his favorite Jay-Z bars, to which Meek Mill responded: “Every Hov bar is my favorite Hov bar.” He then goes on to spit out some of Jay-Z’s lyrics:

“Why you home alone?

Why she out with me?

Room 112, hotel balcony

How’d she say, Jay, you can call the house for me?

There’s no respect at all, you better check her, dawg.

Meek Mill proceeded down the carpet after throwing out the verse, leaving the interviewer ecstatic about the live mini-performance. The lyrics come from the song “Is That Yo B*tch” from Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter, which was released back in 1999. This early track shows how long Meek has been a fan of Jay, going into the deep reservoir to pull out this classic track. If prompted, the rapper could probably throw out ten or more lyrics from different songs across Jay-Z’s extensive catalog of music.

Read more: Meek Mill Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Jay-Z’s Influence On Meek Mill

#DXCLUSIVE: Meek Mill raps his favorite JAY-Z bars 🔥



What are your favorite Hov lyrics? https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/zSsqcxusMx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 18, 2023

Meek has never been shy about showcasing his love for Jay-Z. He attributes Hova with a lot of his early inspiration. As for the foundation gala, it was a massive success. Reports show it raised over $20 million to help struggling college students looking to continue their education. $10 million of that total donation came from Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos. The money will allow the Shawn Carter Foundation to build international exchange programs, emergency assistance programs, and scholarships.

Meek Mill also said recently he was inspired by both Jay-Z and Lil Wayne to stop writing down his lyrics. Once he found out the two rap heavy hitters freestyled their verses off the dome, he decided he wanted to do the same thing. There are no updates as to whether Meek donated to the foundation or, if he did, how much he contributed. But seeing as he’s such a huge fan of the New York hip-hop mogul, it would make sense that he helped out his fund.

Read more: Diddy Calls Meek Mill “Daddy” In Poolside Video

[Via] [Via]