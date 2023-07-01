Meek Mill says that he stopped writing down his lyrics and that JAY-Z and Lil Wayne inspired him to do so. Meek shared the detail while posting an interview Wayne did with The Pivot Podcast on his Instagram Story. In the clip, Wayne explains that JAY-Z was the one who inspired him to stop writing down lyrics.

“The moment I heard that [that JAY-Z doesn’t write his lyrics down], I stopped,” Wayne said on the podcast. “The moment I heard that, ‘Man, I heard that n***a JAY-Z don’t write,’ [I] don’t write no more.” He added: “We went in the studio and we did ‘10,000 Bars’ and that was the last time I rapped anything off of a paper.”

While sharing the comments, Meek added: “I stop writing lyrics down when I see jayz then I seen Wayne do it next! #superfact.” In 2022, Meek ended his partnership with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Entertainment, which sparked rumors of a dispute between the two of them. He later clarified that, despite the dissolution of that deal, they remain on good terms and still work together on Reform Alliance.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga,” Meek wrote on Twitter at the time of the split. “And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good.”

Meek Mill will likely be putting that writing technique to use soon as he prepares for the release of several new albums. He’s been teasing upcoming new music on Twitter for weeks now.

