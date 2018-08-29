Process
- MusicMetro Boomin Details He & Future's Recording ProcessMetro Boomin says he makes Future try to rap over every beat he shows him.By Cole Blake
- MusicToo Short Praises Tupac's Lightning-Fast Writing Process: WatchAlmost twenty years after his passing, the West Coast legend's skill and talent remains the stuff of legend for peers and fans alike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Speaks On Heartbreaking Grief Process That Still Surprises HimThe Atlanta lyricist isn't alone in finding it hard to internalize and accept that a fallen friend tragically isn't coming back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Says JAY-Z & Lil Wayne Inspired Him To Stopping Writing Lyrics DownMeek Mill says JAY-Z and Lil Wayne inspired him to stop writing down his lyrics.By Cole Blake
- SongsSampha Returns With "Spirit 2.0," First Song In 6 YearsSampha has made his long-awaited return with "Spirit 2.0."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTyrese Details Divorce ProcessThe entertainer believes the court will flip to his side.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Details His Mourning ProcessRather than burden his loved ones or take to social media, his grief is something he would prefer to express alone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wop Shares That They're Transitioning On InstagramThe former 1017 rapper previously made waves for his outfit choices.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Feuds With Benny The Butcher & Griselda Fans Over "Dreamer Sessions"A feud between Guapdad 4000 and Benny The Butcher was instigated by a controlling 3rd party.By Devin Ch
- SportsAndre Iguodala Labels Steph Curry "Second-Best Point Guard Ever"Andre Iguodala was in a gratuitous mood following the Warriors' victory over the Sixers last night.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande's Love Life Sparked 3 Versions Of "Thank You, Next" Just In Case"They say I'm too young, had too many boyfriends."By Zaynab
- MusicStro Speaks On Leaving LA Reid's Epic Records & Signing With Nas' Mass AppealThe young emcee is all about Hip Hop.By Zaynab
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Demystifying The Mastering ProcessFamiliarize yourself with the "dark art of mastering."By Mitch Findlay
- SportsColin Kaepernick Supporters Started A "2019 Pro Bowl" Voting CampaignColin Kaepernick's supporters have found a loophole that could see him voted into the Pro Bowl.By Devin Ch
- MusicDr. Dre & Anderson .Paak Offer Oxnard Update: "WE DONE! For The 4th Time"4th time's a charm.By Zaynab
- MusicBow Wow Loses Control, Trashes "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Set: ReportBow Wow reportedly damaged thousands of dollar's worth of video equipment in a fit of rage.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem FaceTimes Ed Sheeran To Ask About "River" CollaborationEminem has been dubbed a "thoughtful, polite, nice person" by Ed Sheeran. By Mitch Findlay