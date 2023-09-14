Lil Baby Speaks On Heartbreaking Grief Process That Still Surprises Him

The Atlanta lyricist isn’t alone in finding it hard to internalize and accept that a fallen friend tragically isn’t coming back.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Artists are just as human as the rest of us at the end of the day, and go through the same experiences and emotions. It might not seem that way when we have a screen or some media middle person in between, but no one is an island. Moreover, Lil Baby recently expressed his heartbreak at the loss of a friend which he still can't wrap his head around. "My n***a died it still ain't hit me sometimes I Dm his page," the Atlanta trap star wrote on Twitter. Many expressed their sympathies in the replies, as a lack of detail doesn't diminish these feelings.

Unfortunately, danger and death might be heavy on Lil Baby's mind as of late due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. News recently broke of a shooting at one of his concerts in Memphis, Tennessee, which resulted in one injured victim. "Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis," the "California Breeze" MC tweeted. "Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho." Police are still investigating the incident and seeking the culprit as of writing this article.

Lil Baby Expresses Heartbreak Over Lost Friend On Twitter

However, despite all these tragedies occurring in his life, the hitmaker still keeps his head up to do better for his fans. For example, a strange but heartening video recently surfaced of Lil Baby gifting a bike to one of his supporters. In addition, he had previously hosted a back-to-school shoe giveaway for kids in his community. With these charitable actions in mind, it's inspiring to see the 28-year-old focus on what he can positively offer his base, paired with his gritty portrayals of realism in his bars.

Meanwhile, we wish the best for Baby in his grief process, which can be even harder for someone handling overwhelming artistic and commercial responsibilities. Many rappers in the past gave their own reflections on their personal sorrow, and how it impacted their art and mindset. In a way that looks past the pain and forward to healing, he definitely wants to balance out his complicated and difficult position as an individual. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Baby.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.