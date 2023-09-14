Lil Baby Speaks On Heartbreaking Grief Process That Still Surprises Him

Artists are just as human as the rest of us at the end of the day, and go through the same experiences and emotions. It might not seem that way when we have a screen or some media middle person in between, but no one is an island. Moreover, Lil Baby recently expressed his heartbreak at the loss of a friend which he still can't wrap his head around. "My n***a died it still ain't hit me sometimes I Dm his page," the Atlanta trap star wrote on Twitter. Many expressed their sympathies in the replies, as a lack of detail doesn't diminish these feelings.

Unfortunately, danger and death might be heavy on Lil Baby's mind as of late due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. News recently broke of a shooting at one of his concerts in Memphis, Tennessee, which resulted in one injured victim. "Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis," the "California Breeze" MC tweeted. "Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho." Police are still investigating the incident and seeking the culprit as of writing this article.

Lil Baby Expresses Heartbreak Over Lost Friend On Twitter

However, despite all these tragedies occurring in his life, the hitmaker still keeps his head up to do better for his fans. For example, a strange but heartening video recently surfaced of Lil Baby gifting a bike to one of his supporters. In addition, he had previously hosted a back-to-school shoe giveaway for kids in his community. With these charitable actions in mind, it's inspiring to see the 28-year-old focus on what he can positively offer his base, paired with his gritty portrayals of realism in his bars.

Meanwhile, we wish the best for Baby in his grief process, which can be even harder for someone handling overwhelming artistic and commercial responsibilities. Many rappers in the past gave their own reflections on their personal sorrow, and how it impacted their art and mindset. In a way that looks past the pain and forward to healing, he definitely wants to balance out his complicated and difficult position as an individual. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Baby.

