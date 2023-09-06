Lil Baby Gifts A Bike To A Fan In New Video: Watch

Lil Baby made waves for another strange reason.

Lil Baby has been in the news for all kinds of strange reasons recently, very few of which have much to do with music. Recently a clip of the rapper started making the rounds where he’s talking to fans on the street. Throughout the video he’s seen holding a bike, for what reason is unknown. At the end of the video, he hands the bike off to a fan before scampering off back to his car. Fans in the comments were both confused and amused by the video. “Resale going be crazy on that bike,” one fan jokes. “Why is he so damn funny…anything he do,” another commenter asks. Check out the full video below.

This isn’t the only time recently that Lil Baby has been giving things away to fans. Last month he hosted a back-to-school giveaway giving tons of kids new pairs of shoes for the upcoming school year. The giveaway took place in Baby’s hometown of Atlanta and clips from the event featured excited kids getting their new shoes. Baby is a notorious sneakerhead and when he ran into Fat Joe last month it was the main thing they had to talk about.

Lil Baby Leaves Fan With A Bike

While Lil Baby has largely been quiet on the musical front recently, he did join one big song last month. He teamed up with Future and Lil Uzi Vert for a stacked new single from DJ Khaled. The song is called “Supposed To Be Loved” and serves as the lead single for Khaled’s new album TIL NEXT TIME which is expected to drop later this year.

Lil Baby also made a different kind of musical move last month. He cosigned Rylo Rodrigues by signing the rapper to his Glass Window Entertainment label imprint. Video hit the internet of the rapper signing his new deal leading fans to celebrate Baby’s continued investment in interesting artists. What do you think of the bizarre new video of Lil Baby giving a fan a bike? Let us know in the comment section below.

