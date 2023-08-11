DJ Khaled Enlists Future, Lil Uzi Vert, & Lil Baby For Summer Smash “Supposed To Be Loved”

DJ Khaled is someone who is known for coming through with mega-hits and large anthems. Although he may not rap himself, Khaled is known for being an expert curator. He has the connections to take the biggest artists in the entire world and put them on the same song together. Overall, this is a formula that has worked out very well for him in the past. Moreover, his personality makes him larger than life itself. He’s someone you can root for, even if he makes some missteps along the way.

Just yesterday, DJ Khaled surprised the world by revealing that he would be dropping a brand-new album. Til Next Time is his upcoming project and fans are curious to see what kind of features he will secure. As it pertains to the album’s lead single, we know for certain who Khaled has enlisted. Today, the artist dropped “Supposed To Be Loved.” Below, you can listen to the track which features Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and even Lil Baby.

DJ Khaled Returns

Upon listening to this song, you will immediately understand the kind of vibe that Khaled is looking to go for here. This is a track that was made for the summer. All three artists give of great vocal performances and are in harmony with one another. Meanwhile, the production is uplifting and has that typical Khaled sound to it. If you want something to just relax and kick back to, this might just be the one.

Let us know what you think of this new DJ Khaled album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you all of biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

See, even though I’m rich, I still sit back, just in my room (Woah)

Starin’ at the stars, lookin’ at the moon

She must think I’m sweet but I be movin’ with the goons (Yeah)

I went number one but you still make me feel like two (Yeah, huh?)

