Shannon Sharpe Expresses Desire To Make Music After Visiting DJ Khaled

Last month, Shannon Sharpe officially left UNDISPUTED. After seven years, the NFL Hall of Famer left the talk show he co-hosted with Skip Bayless. Additionally, the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless had reportedly drastically deteriorated, prompting Sharpe to leave Fox for greener pastures. Sharpe’s departure was yet another seismic shift in the sports media landscape. It came less than a month after Pat McAfee announced that he was leaving FanDuel to join ESPN. The broadcast giant has also been floated as a potential landing spot for Sharpe, with many people wondering if he could be joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take.

Smith later confirmed that he wanted to bring Sharpe to ESPN. “The rumors are right. I want @ShannonSharpe on First Take,” Smith tweeted. Furthermore, the episode title for that day’s show was “Shannon Sharpe, The Playmaker, and First Take’s Future.” However, there is no official confirmation that Sharpe is actually joining ESPN as of yet. ESPN is reportedly just one of several networks Sharpe is speaking with. However, a recent tweet appears to suggest that Sharpe is thinking about other avenues beyond broadcasting. Specifically, Sharpe has eye on the music industry.

Sharpe Teases Khaled Collab

Pulled up to @djkhaled house and it’s safe to say I think I want to make music now. I told him to take me straight to the studio and cut a beat on. I got some things I want to get off my chest! 🗣️🎙️🎚️😂 What would my artist name be? pic.twitter.com/rz1cLJIYtW — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 27, 2023

Sharpe took to X to share his latest passion project. “Pulled up to @djkhaled house and it’s safe to say I think I want to make music now. I told him to take me straight to the studio and cut a beat on. I got some things I want to get off my chest! 🗣️🎙️🎚️😂 What would my artist name be?” It’s unclear if Sharpe will be releasing whatever he made with Khaled. However, it feels like safe money to bet on the project including some sort of diss towards Skip Bayless.

Teaming up with Sharpe isn’t the only thing Khaled is making headlines for. His son, Asadh, was involved in a viral moment with Lionel Messi earlier this week. Khaled’s 7-year-old was serving as Messi’s pre-game mascot against Atlanta United. However, Messi was seen comforting Asadh as the kid became a little overwhelmed by the occasion.

