music career
- Music7 Actors Who (Unsuccessfully) Attempted Music CareersThese stars have had much better careers outside the recording studio.By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis' Music Career Is The "Fastest Growing" Blueface Has "Ever Seen"Now that Chrisean Rock is busy raising their infant son, Blue is doing what he can to turn his first baby mama into a superstar.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsShannon Sharpe Expresses Desire To Make Music After Visiting DJ KhaledSharpe said he "got some things off his chest" over a Khaled beat.By Ben Mock
- MusicKiller Mike Reveals 50 Cent Damaged His Early CareerMike says comparing himself to 50 Cent in the early days really hurt him.By Noah Grant
- MusicWhy Bow Wow Deserves His FlowersBow Wow's career success at such a young age was unparalleled, propelling him to the top of the world next to Snoop Dogg. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicNick Cannon Says He Won't Ever Release Another Rap AlbumNick Cannon says it's unlikely he ever makes another rap album.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlueface & DJ Akademiks Trade Shots On TwitterThe "Thotiana" rapper and Ak fought over their careers, their money, and Ak's failed rap career.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFat Joe Delivers Hot Take On Antonio Brown's Music CareerAntonio Brown has been shifting towards music ever since leaving the Buccaneers.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlac Chyna Is Dropping New MusicBlac Chyna announced on Instagram that she has new "music dropping soon" with a link to the teaser for her new song, "Seen Her."By Lynn S.
- MusicR. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfiend Azriel Clary Set To Release Her Own Music & EPR. Kelly's ex-girlfriend is now transitioning into a music career.By Kevin Goddard
- GossipAzriel Clary Planning YouTube Series, Working On Music, & Helping Abused WomenBusy woman.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani Reflects On The Joys Of Motherhood While In The StudioKehlani is loving being a mother.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Talks His Legacy & How He Wants More Sons To Carry On His Last Name"I'm building my legacy, I hustle for my last name."By Chantilly Post