7 Actors Who (Unsuccessfully) Attempted Music Careers

The talent pool in Hollywood is truly diverse, and as a result, many actors have dabbled in music. Many celebrities stick their feet in multiple ventures to capitalize on their fame. However, success in one industry isn’t always a guarantee that you’ll be welcomed in another. As such, many actors in Hollywood have had failed music careers. Unfortunately, not everyone can replicate the successes of say, Miley Cyrus or Idris Elba. Additionally, it’s become increasingly evident that the transition from musician to actor is much more bankable than the opposite. In any case, here are seven stars who tried (and failed) to successfully segue into music.

Vin Diesel

The Fast & Furious frontman is one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood. However, before becoming one of the most profitable actors, he briefly dabbled in music. In a 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he shared that he attempted to transition into rap from breakdancing in the mid-'80s. During his brief rap stint, he went by the name Mark Sinclair. Furthermore, Diesel (Sinclair at the time) collaborated with avant-garde composer Arthur Russel and attempted to create a rap song. An audio recording of their studio session surfaced on SoundCloud in 2011. After listening, it became evident to fans of the actor why he chose not to continue chasing a career in Hip Hop.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks needs no introduction. Whether from her immensely successful modeling career or her appearances in film and TV, she is a highly recognizable figure. However, not many people know that she briefly dipped a toe in musical waters back in the day. The supermodel released an R&B-dance single in 2004 titled “Shake Ya Body.” The song was very energetic, and its music video featured contestants from America’s Next Top Model. However, unfortunately for the TV personality, it didn’t stick with listeners and had a poor commercial performance.

Brie Larson

Before becoming one of the most noticeable actors in Hollywood, Brie Larson tried her hand at a music career. The A-list star and Academy Award winner was signed to Casablanca Records in 2003. In 2005, at 16, Larson released her debut and sole studio album, Finally Out of P.E. It was a 13-track pop-rock project, and unfortunately, it didn’t perform very well commercially. She never released any songs or albums after Finally Out of P.E. However, she worked as a DJ for a while before her acting career finally took off.

Tom Hardy

Earlier in his career, the Venom actor used to want to spit bars. Hardy aspired to be a rapper, and for a little while, he went by the moniker “Tommy No 1.” He spoke to BBC Newsbeat in 2011 about his unrealized career as a rapper. During the interview, Hardy shared that he started rapping at 14 or 15 and even had a record deal. “I used to be with the guy who managed Lela James and Lauryn Hill, Pras, The Fugees and all that,” he said.

However, the Mad Max actor never actualized his dream of becoming a rapper. Although he had recorded “loads of stuff,” he never put them out because, as he said, “I come from a nice, middle-class neighborhood in East Sheen, so it was a very hard sell. And, you know, I wasn’t very good.” An 18-track mixtape by Mr. Hardy was posted on Bandcamp in 2018 by producer Edward Tracy.

Mahershala Ali

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali is certainly a man of many talents. Unknown to many, he was signed to a record label in the early 2000s before he achieved movie star status. Evidently, he must have shown some promise to bag a record deal in the harsh climes of the music industry. Going by the name Prince Ali, he released his debut album, Corner Ensemble, in 2006. In 2007, he followed it up with his sophomore album, Curb Side Service.

Unfortunately, neither of the two albums did well by industry standards. However, unlike many other actors, Ali’s time in the music scene wasn’t all bad, and his talents were evident. Overall, it can be argued that his music career never took off because he chose to focus on his acting career instead. Although he hasn’t released any solo songs or albums since then, Prince Ali has appeared on a few albums, including Keith Murray’s Lord of the Metaphor 2 (2019) and Ari’s Ahmed’s The Long Goodbye (2020).

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith formed the nu metal band Wicked Wisdom in 2002 and has been their frontwoman ever since. Between 2002 and 2006, the band released two studio albums and went on several tours. However, they were never really welcomed with open arms by many metalheads. Unfortunately, this reality stunted their growth as a band, and by 2006, they went on an indefinite hiatus. Although Wicked Wisdom reunited in 2021, the band is still very much under the radar. Jada Pinkett Smith’s success as an actor is in no way comparable to that of her music career.

Naomi Campbell

In 1994, Naomi Campbell, already a supermodel, tried gliding into the music scene with Baby Woman. The 11-track R&B album received mixed reviews upon its release and performed quite terribly commercially. Unfortunately, the world did not amicably welcome Campbell’s attempt to diversify. Although it was popular in Japan, Baby Woman flopped just about everywhere else. Besides a 1996 feature on Toshinobu Kubota’s “La La La Love Song,” the supermodel hasn’t revisited the music scene since.

