Miley Cyrus was launched into superstardom at a very young age due to the success of the Disney show "Hannah Montana," in which she starred. She has graduated from her Disney days, displaying a more rebellious image the past few years. The pop phenom, who else helped to bring twerking to the masses, has worked alongside Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Mike WiLL Made It, will.i.am, Justin Bieber, Lil Twist, Snoop Dogg, Borgore, Future, Madonna, and more. She's become close with producer Mike WiLL Made It, who produced songs off her Bangerz album.