Back to Artists

Miley Cyrus

Real Name
Destiny Hope Cyrus
Date of Birth
Nov. 23, 1992 - Age 31
Hometown
Franklin, Tennessee,
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Miley Cyrus was launched into superstardom at a very young age due to the success of the Disney show "Hannah Montana," in which she starred. She has graduated from her Disney days, displaying a more rebellious image the past few years. The pop phenom, who else helped to bring twerking to the masses, has worked alongside Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Mike WiLL Made It, will.i.am, Justin Bieber, Lil Twist, Snoop Dogg, Borgore, Future, Madonna, and more. She's become close with producer Mike WiLL Made It, who produced songs off her Bangerz album.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all