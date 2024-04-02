Beyonce & Miley Cyrus Deliver A Stunning Duet On "II MOST WANTED"

Beyonce and Miley Cyrus are two of the largest stars in the entire music industry. Both have loads of radio hits and amazing deep cuts in their discographies. However, never have they once teamed up in their respective careers. Over the weekend, that all changed when the Texas native put out her take on country music with COWBOY CARTER. You can find Beyonce and Miley on the 16th cut, "II MOST WANTED."

Out of all the incredible features across this project, Miley Cyrus may just have the best one. Her and Beyonce harmonize beautifully throughout the entire duration of "II MOST WANTED." They way they trade lines with robust vocal chops and cute lines about a loving relationship. It will be one you want to play with your significant other on late summer night watching the stars, or while sitting on the beach.

Listen To "II MOST WANTED" By Beyonce & Miley Cyrus

The lyrics are simple and sometimes that is all you need on song with this kind of topical focus. "II MOST WANTED" also features production from Miley and Beyonce. The subtle guitar strings looming in the background of their stunning voices complements what the record is trying to do so perfectly. After hearing this, we need more MIley and Bey collabs ASAP.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "II MOST WANTED," by Beyonce and Miley Cyrus? Is this the best track on COWBOY CARTER, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance on the song and why? What is your favorite element of the track and why? How would you rank RENAISSANCE and COWBOY CARTER? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and COWBOY CARTER. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll be your shotgun rider

'Til the day I die

Smoke out the window flyin'

Down the 405

I'll be your backseat baby, drivin' you crazy

Anytime you like

