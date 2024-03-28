Beyonce's New Album Features Post Malone & Miley Cyrus

A flurry of new details were released about the album when it dropped overseas.

Beyonce fans were probably anticipating that they'd have to wait until Midnight tonight to get all the juicy details on her new country album COWBOY CARTER. But thanks to overseas markets where the album dropped early a flood of information on the record made the rounds ahead of its official release. The included information about its length which is officially an hour and 18 minutes. It also included details about the concept of a country music radio station that runs throughout.

But perhaps most importantly for fans, it confirmed two new collaborators who lent their voices to COWBOY CARTER. Post Malone and Miley Cyrus will both be making contributions to the record, both of whom feel like fitting choices for Bey dipping her toes into country. Miley will be appearing on a song called "II MOST WANTED" while Post will contribute to a track called "LEVII'S JEANS." The album is due out tonight and will look to make a splash on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in the coming weeks.

Miley Cyrus And Post Malone Are On The New Beyonce Album

COWBOY CARTER has already been teased with two successful singles. After the album's surprise announcement during the Super Bowl, Bey dropped "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM." The former performed quite well while the latter became a full on smash hit that's still lingering in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Another big reveal about the album came earlier in the week. When the names of the tracks on the record were shared it revealed that the project contains a cover version of Dolly Parton's country classic "JOLENE." The song also features an appearance from legendary country figure Willie Nelson. Fan hype is through the roof waiting to see just how much Bey indulges in the sounds and styles of country throughout. What do you think of Post Malone and Miley Cyrus making contributions to COWBOY CARTER? Are you looking forward to hearing the new album when it drops tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

