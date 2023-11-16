Beyonce’s Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

It's no secret that Beyonce puts on groundbreaking performances, but they certainly don't come without a cost. According to new reports, the hitmaker is in talks with officials at the Las Vegas Sphere about the potential of her doing a residency there next year. The budget she's requested is pretty shocking. She's said to be asking for a $10 million budget for production.

While the number is tough to fathom, it's on par with what U2 requested for their 36-show stint at the Nevada venue. They were the first and only act to have a residency there, and they'll wrap things up in February. According to source, Bey's mother Tina Knowles as well as her husband Jay-Z have already toured the facility separately, which seems to suggest that the Texas native is seriously considering it.

Beyonce Wants $10 Million

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The deal may come down to whether or not Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan is up for the massive budget. Reportedly, her number might be a tad high, as she'd be guaranteed portion of the arena's ticket sales. After the success of her Renaissance tour, however, it's safe to say that seats would be filled. A potential Vegas residency isn't the only thing Beyonce has to look forward to, either. Earlier this week, the first trailer for her upcoming concert film RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ dropped.

The eagerly-awaited film debuts in theaters on December 1, and obviously, fans can't wait. The trailer only managed to build anticipation for the release, depicting levels of grandiosity that one would expect from a Beyonce project. "In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am," she says in the dramatic voiceover. What do you think of the budget Beyonce's set for her potential Vegas residency? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

