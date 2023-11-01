Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals Beyonce’s Backstage Persona: “Girl, You Get Really Mean Back There”

In a recent appearance on Sherri, Tina Knowles-Lawson spilled all the tea on her daughter. Knowles-Lawson, a.k.a. the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, offered an intriguing glimpse into the life and personality of the iconic singer behind the scenes. Host Sherri Shepherd delved into the topic by asking Tina about Beyoncé's backstage behavior and what she goes through when the spotlight isn't on her. Tina Knowles-Lawson, known for her candid and open nature, didn't hold back. She recounted a conversation she had with her daughter, Beyoncé, where she made a rather unexpected observation. Tina revealed that she had told Beyoncé that she acts "really mean back there" behind the scenes.

This revelation had the Beyhive buzzin'. Normally, fans are accustomed to seeing Beyoncé's polished and graceful public persona. However, Miss Tina went on to clarify that her daughter's sometimes stern demeanor backstage is not indicative of her true character. Instead, she attributed it to the intense and high-pressure moments that often accompany live performances and the behind-the-scenes preparations. "We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there.' I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore," Tina said during the convo.

Read More: Beyonce Unveils Epic “Renaissance World Tour” Movie Trailer: Watch

Tina Knowles-Lawson Gets Candid About Beyoncé

Tina's candid commentary underscores the importance of understanding the context in which celebrities, particularly those as globally prominent as Beyoncé, operate. The entertainment industry is a whirlwind of activity, with artists constantly under the spotlight. The pressure to deliver impeccable performances and live up to the immense expectations of their fans can undoubtedly take a toll, even on the most seasoned professionals. The revelation that Beyoncé occasionally exhibits a less-than-sunny disposition behind the scenes humanizes her in the eyes of her fans. It serves as a reminder that, at the end of the day, celebrities are people too, subject to the same emotions and stressors as anyone else.

The Beyhive didn't fail to include their social commentary. "I could imagine what was said when the mics cut off on alien superstar," one fan speculated. "Mama Tina airing out all her business as usual," another person wrote. "I just know she got a nice long text waiting for her when that interview is over…" someone else said. Let us know what you think of Mama Tina's thoughts!

Read More: Beyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Premiere