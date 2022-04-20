beyhive
- MusicBeyonce's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" Added To Oklahoma Radio Station After Her Beyhive's Swarm Of RequestsAfter tons of ridicule, the Oklahoma radio station has been playing "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIs Beyonce Doing A Country Album? Fans Certainly Think SoYee-haw, BeyHive.By Ben Mock
- MusicTina Knowles-Lawson Reveals Beyonce's Backstage Persona: "Girl, You Get Really Mean Back There"She wasn't afraid to put it all on the table.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicHip Hop's Most Controversial FanbasesBe sure not to p*ss these fanbases off!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy's "RENAISSANCE" World Tour Performance Defended By The BeyHive As Haters Lash OutSome social media users have accused the 11-year-old of being "too stiff" while dancing alongside Beyoncé in Paris.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Fans Go Wild Over Her Long-Time Security Guard, Julius, She Reacts: WatchSorry Bey, your Hive belongs to Julius now.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKelis Isn't Intimidated By BeyHive & Has Been Clapping Back At TrollsAfter Beyoncé reportedly removed Kelis's song sample from "Renaissance," the "Milkshake" singer continues to be under attack.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyHive Defends Beyoncé After She Removes Kelis SampleBeyoncé quietly removed Kelis's sample from "Energy" after complaints about "disrespect."By Aron A.
- MusicBeyoncé Addresses "Renaissance" Leak In Open Letter To FansBeyoncé thanks the BeyHive for their "love and protection" after "Renaissance" leaked days before its official release.
By Aron A.
- MusicBeyhive Takes Stand Against "Renaissance" Album LeakersBeyoncé's fanbase was not happy that her album, "Renaissance," was leaked ahead of its scheduled release.By Ben de Lemos
- MusicBeyoncé Announces New Music Coming Next Month & The Internet Loses ItTIDAL let us know to clear our calendars because a record of the year contender, "Renaissance," is on its way.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Removes Her Profile Pictures & Fans Go Wild With SpeculationBeyoncé has fans guessing as to what her next move will be.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicTrick Daddy Blames Trolls, Not BeyHive, For Beyoncé BacklashLast year, Trick Daddy went viral after a clip of him saying Beyoncé can't sing went viral and now, he's doing a bit of explaining.By Erika Marie