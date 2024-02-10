Is Beyonce Doing A Country Album? Fans Certainly Think So

The latest obsession of the BeyHive is a theory that Beyonce is preparing to do a country album. Like the best conspiracy theories, fans have seemingly pulled this idea out of the most tenuous crumbs. First, there is Beyonce's "country-inspired" Grammys outfit. This included a chequered duster and bright white Stetson. Then there is the fact that Beyonce's website lists Renaissance as officially Act 1 - Renaissance. This has reignited the idea that Renaissance is meant to be the first part of a trilogy. This means there is allegedly two more albums of new music from Beyonce. Finally, there is a line that has resurfaced from her 2019 song "Black Parade. To many fans, the line "I’m going back to the South, where my roots ain’t watered down” is an indication that Beyonce is "going country" (just look at them boots).

However, there have been previous rumors about the contents of Renaissance's second and third acts. A now-deleted tweet from Kyle Buchanan at the New York Times appeared to indicate that "Act 2" would be an acoustic album while "Act 3" would be a fully collaborative album with JAY-Z. However, neither claim was addressed by the singer's camp. For the time being, fans will have to wait and see if Beyonce does indeed go the Lana Del Rey route and drop a surprise country album.

Meanwhile, fans are begging Beyonce to release visuals accompanying her RENAISSANCE album. The renewed requests came after footage of the singer filming in a green screen suit was released online. The BTS footage shows Beyonce wearing a bodysuit and a large coat decked in a shade of green reserved for post-production editing. Also known as a green screen, visuals can then be easily applied over the green material.

Fans were absolutely gagging for the full footage to be released. This led to much debasing on social media, begging the singer on social media to drop the full edited visuals. "RANDOM AF 2 YEARS LATER LIKE HELP MEEE WE WERE GETTING A MASTERPIECE😭😭😭😭😭," the original poster of the footage wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "beyoncé i wanna see this and the rest of the renaissance visuals on youtube by the end of February," added another fan.

